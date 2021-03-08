Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce $100.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.51 million. Workiva posted sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $410.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of WK opened at $97.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

In other Workiva news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,430 over the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

