Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.68 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $118,184.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.24 or 0.99848877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.00918764 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.32 or 0.00417476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00293803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,572,201 coins and its circulating supply is 10,542,701 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

