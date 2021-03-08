ZBG Token Price Hits $0.0379 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.01 million and $383,123.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00798367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00041054 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

