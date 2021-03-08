Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.10 or 0.03444150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.00363903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.01012753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00419428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00358932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00247351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

