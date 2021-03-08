Zebi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,780.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,780.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00447275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00067168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00465299 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 982,339,535 coins and its circulating supply is 728,333,005 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.