Zedge (ZDGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

In other news, Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Zedge in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

