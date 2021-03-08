Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $9.88 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $1.30 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00249298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00100620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00056929 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,849,850 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.