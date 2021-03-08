Zen Protocol (ZP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $931.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $931.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

