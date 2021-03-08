Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $166,759.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ZNTL opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
