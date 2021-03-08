ZENZO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $359.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00286259 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012164 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

