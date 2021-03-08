ZEON Hits Market Cap of $21.87 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $284,015.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 86.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

