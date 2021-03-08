ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $263,140.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $263,140.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

