Zero Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.51 million and $79,901.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00240487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,738,542 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

