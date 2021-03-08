Zero Price Hits $0.15 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $79,354.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00250768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00100022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,736,252 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

