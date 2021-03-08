ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Tops $26.88 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00459714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00066834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00080647 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00454663 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

