Zetacoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $148,171.81 and approximately $7,221.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,209.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.26 or 0.01012270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00362050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,591,845 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.