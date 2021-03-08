Zetacoin Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $120,654.83 and approximately $6,398.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,464.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.70 or 0.01000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00350133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000845 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,595,993 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

