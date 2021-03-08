Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,726.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $189,436.28 and $10,726.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

