Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.63 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $142.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00083096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,321,921,187 coins and its circulating supply is 11,030,454,034 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

