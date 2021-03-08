Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $92.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00079737 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,319,539,338 coins and its circulating supply is 11,028,072,185 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

