ZINC Market Cap Hits $177,224.22 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $177,224.22 and $668.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 54.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.