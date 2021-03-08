Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.89

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 19583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

