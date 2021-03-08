ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.66. ZK International Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

