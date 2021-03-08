ZKSwap Market Cap Achieves $540.87 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00005093 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $540.87 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.78 or 0.00455055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00067139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00076563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00463910 BTC.

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

