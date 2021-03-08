ZKSwap Price Reaches $2.79 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $550.12 million and $145.50 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00005518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

