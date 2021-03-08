Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

