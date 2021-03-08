Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

