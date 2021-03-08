Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

