Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.88. 58,671,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 213,861,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

