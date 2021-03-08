Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was down 7.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $309.00 and last traded at $310.93. Approximately 6,863,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,101,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.43.

Specifically, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

