Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Up 11.2%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price was up 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,167,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,787,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.