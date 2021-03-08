ZPER Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.27 million and $35.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00080496 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

