ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $83,190.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

