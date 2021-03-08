ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 8.6%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 3,308,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,661,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,873,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 1,008,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.