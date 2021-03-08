ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 57.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $191.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

