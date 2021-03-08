ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $206.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 255.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

