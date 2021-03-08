Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.74

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 7722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $645,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,716 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,088. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

