Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Financial Contrast

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 12.91 $9.49 million $0.28 58.00 LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.60 -$155.18 million $3.08 26.05

Zynex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 3 1 0 2.25 LivaNova 0 4 3 0 2.43

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. LivaNova has a consensus target price of $63.57, suggesting a potential downside of 20.77%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than LivaNova.

Summary

Zynex beats LivaNova on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC has a research collaboration with Verily to gain insights into Vagus nerve stimulation impact on difficult-to-treat depression. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

