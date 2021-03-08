Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 10.1% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.24. 1,545,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 764,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $586.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $4,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
