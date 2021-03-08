Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 10.1% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.24. 1,545,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 764,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $4,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

