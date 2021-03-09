-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

