-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

