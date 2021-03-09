-$0.10 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.