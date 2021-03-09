-$0.11 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

PDD stock traded up $16.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,685,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,456. The company has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.43 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.