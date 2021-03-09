$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,830. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

