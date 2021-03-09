-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

LOOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

LOOP stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 209,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,681. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

