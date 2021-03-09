$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.30. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

