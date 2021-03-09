-$0.27 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

EAR stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Eargo has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

