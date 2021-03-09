-$0.27 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $242,103,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

