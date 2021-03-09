$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

