$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BSIG opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

